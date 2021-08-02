Scott McGee

Scott McGee is a senior director of Original Productions at Turner Classic Movies. He is also a programmer for TCM’s annual film festival and the lead programmer for the TCM Classic Cruise, and has been a presenter at many of TCM’s past festivals and other industry conventions.



