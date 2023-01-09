Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Scott Kloos
Scott Kloos is an herbalist, wildcrafter, and medicine maker. He founded and is managing director of the School of Forest Medicine and owns Cascadia Folk Medicine, which supplies high-quality, small-batch herbal extracts from the native plants of the region. Scott also was a founder of the Elderberry School of Botanical Medicine in Portland, Oregon.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Pacific Northwest Medicinal Plants
“An incredibly thorough guide for identifying, harvesting, and utilizing medicinal plants.” —Dr. Deborah Frances RN, ND Naturopathic physician, herbalist, author, and lecturer In Pacific Northwest…