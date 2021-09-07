Scott Higham is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter for The Washington Post. During the past five years, he has been investigating the forces behind the opioid epidemic and was a lead reporter on The Post’s “Opioid Files” series, which was a Pulitzer Finalist for Public Service in 2020. His work, in collaboration with some of the best reporters, producers and editors in the business, also has been recognized with a George Polk award, a Peabody, an Emmy, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.



Sari Horwitz has been a reporter at The Washington Post for 38 years and has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize four times. She was a reporter on the Post’s “Opioid Files” series, which was a Pulitzer Finalist for Public Service in 2020. Horwitz is the co-author Finding Chandra and Sniper and the author of Justice in Indian Country. Her work has been recognized with a George Polk award, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the Selden Ring for Investigative Reporting, the James Aronson Award for Social Justice Journalism and the American Society of News Editors Distinguished Writing award.