Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Scott E. Page
Scott E. Page is the Leonid Hurwicz Collegiate Professor of Complex Systems, Political Science, and Economics at the University of Michigan and an external faculty member of the Santa Fe Institute.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Model Thinker
How anyone can become a data ninja From the stock market to genomics laboratories, census figures to marketing email blasts, we are awash with data.…