Sarah Watson
Sarah Watson is the creator of the hit TV series The Bold Type, which the New York Times described as “Sex and the Single Girl for millennials.” Previously she was a writer and executive producer of the critically acclaimed NBC drama Parenthood. She lives in Santa Monica, California. Most Likely is her debut novel.Read More
By the Author
Most Likely
From the creator of the hit TV series The Bold Type comes an empowering and heartfelt novel about a future female president's senior year of…