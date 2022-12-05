Sarah Stankorb

Sarah Stankorb has published hundreds of reported stories and essays, which have appeared in various publications, including Washington Post Magazine, Cosmopolitan, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vogue, Marie Claire, Glamour, O Magazine, Jezebel, VICE, Longreads, Catapult, Slate, The Guardian, and as a regular contributor to GEN. In her youth, Stankorb herself contemplated a call to ministry. Her evangelically-influenced pals assured her that it was not a woman’s place. She began studying the Bible academically and in historical context and discovered the limits of literalism, which set the stage for her career writing about issues around women and evangelical culture.