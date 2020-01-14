Sarah Rees Brennan





Johanna The Mad is a Mexican digital artist and illustrator currently working on the sports comic series Fence (nominated for a GLAAD award under the “Outstanding Comic Book” category).

is the No. 1bestselling YA author of over a dozen books, both solo and co-written with authors including Kelly Link and Maureen Johnson. She was long-listed for the Carnegie for her first novel. She was born in Ireland by the sea and lives there now in the shadow of a cathedral, where she’s working on–among other things–her series of tie-in novels with the hit Netflix show. Her most recent standalone novel,, is a tale of love, friendship and wings starring the crankiest boy to ever stumble into a magic land and was a Lodestar Award and Mythopoeic Award finalist.