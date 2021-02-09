Sarah J. Schmitt
Sarah Schmitt is a former K-8 school librarian and Youth Service Professional for Teens at a public library who enjoys teaching writing to teens through interactive school visits. She lives near Indianapolis with her husband, two kidlets, and a Houdini-esque pup named Sadie.
By the Author
Where There's a Whisk
Life is what you bake it.Peyton Sinclaire wants nothing more than to escape her life as a diner waitress in her small, North Florida town…