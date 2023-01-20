Free shipping on orders $35+
Sara Midda
Sara Midda is an artist who lives in West Sussex, England, and previously lived in the south of France. Her most recent book is Artisan’s children’s activity book How to Build an A.
By the Author
A Bowl of Olives
From the author of the international bestseller In and Out of the Garden and the wondrous sketchbook Sara Midda’s South of France comes a long-awaited…
Sara Midda Baby Book
Create a marvelous keepsake of baby’s first year with Sara Midda’s Baby Book, filled with charming watercolors and unexpected touches. In the Baby Book, artist…