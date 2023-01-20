Sara Horowitz founded the organization that became the Freelancers Union in 1995 and then launched the Freelancers Insurance Company in 2008. She is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, one of Forbes’ Top 30 Social Entrepreneurs (2011), and a writer whose work appears

in the Huffington Post and The Atlantic online. She is Cornell-, Columbia-, Harvard-, and SUNY-educated, and comes from a long line of labor lawyers. Ms. Horowitz lives in Brooklyn, New York.