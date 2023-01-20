Free shipping on orders $35+
Sara Horowitz
Sara Horowitz founded the organization that became the Freelancers Union in 1995 and then launched the Freelancers Insurance Company in 2008. She is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, one of Forbes’ Top 30 Social Entrepreneurs (2011), and a writer whose work appears
in the Huffington Post and The Atlantic online. She is Cornell-, Columbia-, Harvard-, and SUNY-educated, and comes from a long line of labor lawyers. Ms. Horowitz lives in Brooklyn, New York.
By the Author
The Freelancer's Bible
Amazingly, one-third of the American workforce is freelance—that’s 42 million people who have to wrestle with not just doing the work, but finding the work,…