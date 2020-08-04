Sara Harberson

Sara Harberson is known as America’s College Counselor. With over 20 years of experience, she is a nationally recognized authority on elite college admissions. Her credentials are formidable: former Associate Dean of Admissions at the University of Pennsylvania, Dean of Admissions at Franklin & Marshall College, Director of College Counseling at the Baldwin School. Now, as one of the only private college counselor who has led both an admissions office at a highly selective college and a college counseling office at an elite high school, Sara also shares her expertise with a wider audience through several channels/outlets: AdmissionsRevolution.com, a free website available to all, SaraHarberson.com, for personalized counseling to private clients, and Application Nation, a private subscription-based Facebook group. She lives in Lancaster, PA.