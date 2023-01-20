Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Sara Given
Sara Given, founder of the enormously popular Tumblr blog “It’s Like They Know Us,” lives in Columbus, Ohio, with her husband, daughter, and one very anxious cat named Gus. Growing up, she was often told, “No one is ever going to pay you just to goof around.”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Parenting Is Easy
Imagine a world where pregnant women are always upbeat and glowing, newborns sleep on cue, toddlers love to have their teeth brushed, and teenagers gaze…