Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Sara Ahmed
Sara Ahmed is a feminist writer and independent scholar who works at the intersection of feminist, queer, and race studies. Winner of the 2017 Kessler Award from CLAGS, the Center for LGBTQ Studies, Ahmed has published ten books, including the cult classic Living a Feminist Life. She lives in England.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Feminist Killjoy Handbook
A renowned feminist thinker argues we need to get in the way of happiness, our own and other people’s, to build a more just world …