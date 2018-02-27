Sandra Guzmán is an award-winning journalist and former editor-in-chief of Latina magazine, and a former associate editor at the New York Post. A writer and producer who has produced hundreds of stories for Fox Television’s morning show Good Day New York and Telemundo, Guzmán won an Emmy for a half-hour special, “Embargo Contra Cuba,” which aired on Telemundo’s New York affiliate. A popular motivational speaker among the college circuit and Fortune 500 companies and a recipient of numerous community awards, she is a national leading expert in journalism targeting the U.S. Hispanic population.



Guzmán has written and produced numerous stories, from interviews with A-list stars and athletes to pieces covering a gamut of topics, including politics, education, arts and culture, and women’s issues. She lives in New York City.