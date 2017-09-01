Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sandra Grayson
A lover of psychology, Grayson writes about characters she describes as “darkly disturbing.” Fans have nicknamed her the “Queen of Plot Twists.” She is winner of a Watty Award and a member of the Wattpad Stars program. Since joining Wattpad in 2014, Sandra has amassed over 9 million reads on her works and has a growing fan base of over eighty-nine thousand followers. Grayson also has worked on promotional campaigns with Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and Fox Television.
By the Author
Bones of the Demon King
BONES OF THE DEMON KING is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading…