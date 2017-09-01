Sandra Grayson

A lover of psychology, Grayson writes about characters she describes as “darkly disturbing.” Fans have nicknamed her the “Queen of Plot Twists.” She is winner of a Watty Award and a member of the Wattpad Stars program. Since joining Wattpad in 2014, Sandra has amassed over 9 million reads on her works and has a growing fan base of over eighty-nine thousand followers. Grayson also has worked on promotional campaigns with Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and Fox Television.