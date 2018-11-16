Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Samuel Fuller
Samuel Fuller (1912-1997) was an American screenwriter, novelist, and film director known for low-budget, understated genre movies with controversial themes, often made outside the conventional studio system.Read More
By the Author
The Big Red One
A new edition of a World War II classic--from the poet laureate of hard-boiled AmericaDescribing Sam Fuller as a cult legend and a celluloid genius…