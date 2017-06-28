Samuel Charters
Samuel Charters is a musicographer, novelist, poet, and producer of jazz and blues records who for many years has also been seriously interested in every aspect of black music. His book, The Country Blues, was the first to be published on the subject. He began making field recordings in the South in the early 1950s and has subsequently produced many recordings, both of individual blues artists and of the musical backgrounds of the blues in the United States and the Caribbean. He has since extended his research and recording to West Africa. His other books include Jazz: A History of the New York Scene, The Blues Makers, and The Roots of the Blues.
By the Author
The Roots Of The Blues
"I went to Africa to find the roots of the blues." So Samuel Charters begins the extraordinary story of his research. But what began as…
The Legacy Of The Blues
Blues is a language—one which has evolved its own rules and which is the sole property of a culture always forced to the periphery of…
The Country Blues
From the field cries and work chants of Southern Negroes emerged a rich and vital music called the country blues, an intensely personal expression of…