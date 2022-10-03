Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Samantha Leach
Samantha Leach is the Culture Editor at Bustle and recently launched an independent e-newsletter called The Spiel. She has previously worked for Glamour, Random House, and was a production assistant on the Netflix documentary, Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold. She lives in New York City.Read More
The Three Elissas
In the tradition of Three Women, Bustle editor and writer Samantha Leach traces the lives of a trio of girls who met in the Troubled…