Sam Farran
Haisam “Sam” Farran was born in Lebanon but moved to the US at age ten. He joined the US Marines and served in many locations and in many roles around the world, culminating as a Warrant Officer working from the Military Attaché Office in Yemen, just after the bombing of the USS Cole in the early 2000s. Sam fell in love with Yemen and returned time and again to work there as a contractor, analyst, and facilitator for US and other companies. Sam married a Yemeni woman and now lives in Beirut.Read More
Benjamin Buchholz served in Yemen as the Chief of Attaché Operations at the US Embassy during and up to the Houthi overthrow of the Yemeni government. He is the author the novel One Hundred and One Nights, the non-fiction book Private Soldiers, and with his wife a children’s book, B is for Bunker. Ben lives in San Diego with his wife Lauren Avenius and two sons.
By the Author
The Tightening Dark
The riveting memoir of a Lebanese-Muslim-American and thirty-year US Marine veteran, who was seized by a brutal regime in Yemen and spent six months in…