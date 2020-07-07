Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sam Cohen
Sam Cohen is a PhD candidate in Creative Writing and Gender Studies at the University of Southern California whose fiction has been published in Fence, Bomb, Diagram, Gulf Coast and elsewhere. She founded the online lit and art journal Yes Femmes and produced Lambda LitFest 2019.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sarahland
With a "constant flow of funny and vulnerable and distinct awarenesses" (Aimee Bender), this coyly revolutionary debut story collection imagines new origins and futures for…