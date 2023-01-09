Free shipping on orders $35+

Sally Roth

Sally Roth is an award-winning author of more than 20 popular books about gardening, nature, and birds, including the best-selling Backyard Bird Feeder's Bible. Roth is also a contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. She and her husband share their home in the high Rockies with a variety of animals. You can visit her website at sallyroth.com.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon