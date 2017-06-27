S. S. Prawer
S. S. Prawer is Taylor Professor of German Language and Literature at Oxford University, and a fellow of The Queen’s College. His books include studies of Heinrich Heine and Karl Marx.
By the Author
Caligari's Children
"The terror film, with puzzling, disturbing, multivalent images, often leads us into regions that are strange, disorienting, yet somehow familiar; and for all the crude…