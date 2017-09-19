Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
S. J. Morden
Dr. S. J. Morden has won the Philip K. Dick Award and been a judge on the Arthur C. Clarke Award. He is a bona fide rocket scientist with degrees in Geology and Planetary Geophysics.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
No Way
In the sequel to the terrifying science fiction thriller, One Way, returning home from Mars may mean striking a deal with the very people who…
One Way
Stranded on Mars with seven other convicts, one man must fight for survival on a planet where everyone's a killer in this edge-of-your-seat science fiction…