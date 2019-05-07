Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rye Curtis
Rye Curtis is originally from Amarillo, Texas. He is a graduate of Columbia University and now lives in Brooklyn. He is thirty years old, and this is his first novel.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Kingdomtide
The lives of two women -- the sole survivor of an airplane crash and the troubled park ranger who leads the rescue mission -- intersect…