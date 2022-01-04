Ryan Bergara

Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are the hosts and creators of BuzzFeed Unsolved Supernatural and BuzzFeed Unsolved True Crime (both available on YouTube, Amazon, and Hulu). The Unsolved franchise has amassed a highly engaged fan base of over 4 million people, resulting in over 1.3 billion views and 16.6 billion minutes watched (and counting).



BuzzFeed is the leading independent digital media company delivering news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people around the world. They are headquartered in New York with an entertainment studio based in Los Angeles.



