Ruth Slenczynska

Ruth Slenczynska made her piano debut in Berlin at the age of six. The New York Times described her as “the most outstanding of all prodigies” and music critic Olin Downes called her “the greatest piano genius since Mozart.” In 1954, she resumed her interrupted career with wide critical acclaim. Her memoirs have been published in a book entitled Forbidden Childhood, in which she describes the painful difficulties of her early years as a prodigy.