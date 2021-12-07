Russ Feingold

As a lawmaker, diplomat, lawyer, and professor, Russ Feingold has devoted his career to protecting the Constitution’s bedrock guarantees. Serving nearly two decades in the United States Senate, Feingold was the only senator to vote against the Patriot Act, citing civil liberty concerns, and cosponsored the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act (McCain-Feingold Act), the most important campaign finance reform in decades. He sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and chaired its Sub-committee on the Constitution.



Feingold has also served as a U.S. special envoy and taught at Stanford, Harvard, Yale, and Marquette Law Schools. He is now president of the American Constitution Society, the nation’s leading progressive legal organization, and an affiliated scholar of the Stanford Constitutional Law Center. He is a recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. His previous book, While America Sleeps: a Wake-up Call for the Post-9/11 Era, was a New York Times bestseller.



Peter Prindiville is a Bradley Research Fellow with the Stanford Constitutional Law Center, served as a fellow on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and written on domestic and international comparative constitutional topics. Prindiville earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service and a master’s degree from the National University of Ireland, where he was a Mitchell Scholar. He will graduate with a J.D. from Stanford in June.

