Rudy Rasmus

Pastor Rudy Rasmus has led St. John’s United Methodist Church with his wife, Juanita, for more than 20 years. St. John’s has grown to more than 9,000 members (3,000 of whom are, or were, homeless at one time) and is one of the most culturally diverse congregations in the country. Pastor Rudy attributes the success of the church to a compassionate congregation that has embraced the vision of tearing down walls of classism, sexism, and racism, and replacing them with unconditional love and acceptance. Proud parents of two daughters, Rudy and Juanita live in Houston, TX.