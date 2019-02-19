Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rudy Rasmus
Pastor Rudy Rasmus has led St. John’s United Methodist Church with his wife, Juanita, for more than 20 years. St. John’s has grown to more than 9,000 members (3,000 of whom are, or were, homeless at one time) and is one of the most culturally diverse congregations in the country. Pastor Rudy attributes the success of the church to a compassionate congregation that has embraced the vision of tearing down walls of classism, sexism, and racism, and replacing them with unconditional love and acceptance. Proud parents of two daughters, Rudy and Juanita live in Houston, TX.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use