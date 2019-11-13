Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Roy J. Mathew, MD
Roy J. Mathew, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Associate Professor of Radiology at Duke University, was born in southern India. He is an internationally recognized researcher in neuroscience and Clinical Director of the Duke Addictions Program and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Butner, North Carolina. He lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
