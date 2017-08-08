Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rosemarie Robotham
Rosemarie Robotham is the senior Editor-at-Large of Essence magazine. She is the co-author of Spirits of the Passage: The Transatlantic Slave Trade in the Seventeenth Century, the editor of the anthology The Bluelight Corner, and the author of a novel, Zachary’s Wings. She lives in New York City with her husband and two children.
By the Author
Mending the World
The many facets of black family life have not always been fully visible in American literature. Black families have often been portrayed as chaotic, fractured,…