Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rosemarie Robotham

Rosemarie Robotham is the senior Editor-at-Large of Essence magazine. She is the co-author of Spirits of the Passage: The Transatlantic Slave Trade in the Seventeenth Century, the editor of the anthology The Bluelight Corner, and the author of a novel, Zachary’s Wings. She lives in New York City with her husband and two children.
Read More Arrow Icon