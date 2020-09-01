Rosalyn Fraad Baxandall

Rosalyn Fraad Baxandall is the author of Words on Fire: The Writings and Biography of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and, with Elizabeth Ewen, of Picture Windows: How the Suburbs Happened.



Linda Gordon is the author of The Great Arizona Orphan Abduction and Pitied But Not Entitled: Single Mothers and the History of Welfare.



Rosalyn Fraad Baxandall and Linda Gordon first met in 1971 at a women’s liberation demonstration and have been working together ever since. Both teach women’s history at universities — Baxandall at SUNY/College at Old Westbury, Gordon at NYU — both are mothers, and both eagerly await the new feminist revival.