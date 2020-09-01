Rosalyn Fraad Baxandall
Rosalyn Fraad Baxandall is the author of Words on Fire: The Writings and Biography of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and, with Elizabeth Ewen, of Picture Windows: How the Suburbs Happened.Read More
Linda Gordon is the author of The Great Arizona Orphan Abduction and Pitied But Not Entitled: Single Mothers and the History of Welfare.
Rosalyn Fraad Baxandall and Linda Gordon first met in 1971 at a women’s liberation demonstration and have been working together ever since. Both teach women’s history at universities — Baxandall at SUNY/College at Old Westbury, Gordon at NYU — both are mothers, and both eagerly await the new feminist revival.
By the Author
Dear Sisters
Today's women are so comfortable in their authority that they often forget to credit the women's liberation movement of the 1960s and '70s for paving…