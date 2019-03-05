Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ronni Davis
Ronni Davis lives in Chicago, where she copy edits everything from TV commercials to billboards by day, and writes contemporary teen novels about brown girls falling in love by night. You can visit her at ronnidavis.com, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @lilrongal.Read More
By the Author
When the Stars Lead to You
Nicola Yoon meets Jenny Han in a heated first-love romance about two teens who are torn apart one summer by prejudice and mental illness, and…