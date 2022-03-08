Romuald Ollivier

Olivier Roubin is a french journalist, radio host and author. He has worked as director of publication for magazines including Guitar Part, Guitar Collector and as editor-in-chief of Rock First. He created Guitar Unplugged, Bass Part, Drum Part, Rock Wanted, Guitar Book and Recording Musician. He contributed as a writer to The Year of French Rock, and he is the co-author of Woodstock: The Hippie Counter Culture. He’s also a singer, musician and producer who has released four albums.



Romuald Ollivier is a french journalist, radio host and author. He has worked as editor-in-chief for magazines including Guitar Part,Guitar Collector, Guitar Unplugged, Bass Part, Drum Part, and Guitar Book. He contributed as a writer for Rock Wanted. He was co-editor-in-chief of Rock First. He contributed as a writer to The Year of French Rock. He is the author of The Tunnel’s Lips and the co-author of Woodstock: The Hippie Counter Culture. He’s also a singer and musician and has released two albums.

