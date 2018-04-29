Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Roméo Dallaire
LT. GEN. ROMÉO DALLAIRE joined the Canadian Army in 1964. After returning from Rwanda, he was promoted to three-star general and served in various senior positions including assistant deputy minister in the Canadian Ministry of Defence. He is the highest-ranking military figure ever stricken with post-traumatic stress disorder, and continues to advise Canadian Forces and Veterans Affairs in matters related to PTSD. In January 2002 he received the inaugural Aegis Award for Genocide Prevention in London.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Shake Hands with the Devil
For the first time in the United States comes the tragic and profoundly important story of the legendary Canadian general who "watched as the devil…