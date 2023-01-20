Free shipping on orders $35+
Roger Bennett
Reboot is a national network of young, creative Jews founded on the belief that every generation must grapple with the questions of identity, community, and meaning on its own terms. Reboot has created over 100 projects, including the National Day of Unplugging; the international architecture contest Sukkah City; and the Idelsohn Society for Musical Preservation, a record label and archive dedicated to tracking down lost Jewish music and the musicians who created it. Roger Bennett, writer, broadcaster, and cofounder of Reboot, is the author of several books, including Bar Mitzvah Disco. He lives with his family in New York City.
Announcing a smart, daring, original new take on the Torah. Imagine: 54 leading young Jewish writers, artists, photographers, screenwriters, architects, actors, musicians, and graphic artists…