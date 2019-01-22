Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Roel Sterckx
Roel Sterckx is Joseph Needham Professor of Chinese History, Science, and Civilization at the University of Cambridge and Fellow of Clare College. The author of several books on early China, he lives in Cambridge, England.
Ways of Heaven
A brilliant history of ancient China's masters of philosophy -- and how they help us understand China today In Ways of Heaven, leading China scholar…