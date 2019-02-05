Rodney Gage

Rodney Gage is the founding and lead pastor of ReThink Life Church in Orlando, Florida. Prior to starting the church, Rodney traveled the country for over 14 years as a sought after youth speaker. During that time, he spoke face-to-face to over 2 million students through his nationally acclaimed Wise-Up school assembly program. In addition, Rodney has spoken in over 300 churches and has been the featured speaker at some of America’s largest gatherings for youth and church leaders. He has also been featured on over 100 radio & television talk shows. Rodney is the author of seven books including his latest book co-written with his wife Michelle called ReThink Life: How To Be Different From The Norm. Their 40-day companion devotional is featured on the YouVersion Bible App with over 50,000 completions.



With a strong family and ministry heritage, Rodney and his wife, Michelle, have continued that legacy with their 3 amazing kids. Rodney believes the most important ministry a minister can have is to his own family. He and Michelle have been married for more than 27 years and all 3 of their children are serving the Lord. Rodney is a graduate of Liberty University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife Michelle live in Orlando, Florida.