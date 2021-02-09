Roderick Beaton
Roderick Beaton is a professor at King’s College London and commander of the Order of Honor of the Hellenic Republic. One of his recent books, Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation, was shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize. He is the three-time winner of the prestigious Runciman Award and lives in Kent, England.Read More
By the Author
The Greeks
A sweeping history of the Greeks, from the Bronze Age to today More than two thousand years ago, the Greek city-states, led by Athens and Sparta, laid the foundation for much…