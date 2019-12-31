Rockstar Games

Lawrence Block is a Grand Master of the Mystery Writers of America and the New York Times bestselling author of A Drop of the Hard Stuff, the newest in the highly respected Matthew Scudder series, as well as over fifty other books.



Duane Swierczynski is the Edgar-nominated author of Expiration Date, Fun and Games, which will be released in June 2011, and many other acclaimed thrillers.



Joe R. Lansdale is the Edgar Award-winning author of The Bottoms, a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, Devil Red, and many other acclaimed crime novels.



Jonathan Santlofer is the author of five crime novels, including The Murder Notebook, and a highly respected visual artist.



Joyce Carol Oates is the recipient of the PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in Short Fiction, the winner of the National Book Award, and the author of over fifty novels.



Francine Prose is the New York Times bestselling author of A Changed Man, which won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Blue Angel, which was a finalist for the National Book Award, and fourteen other books.



Megan Abbott is the Edgar Award-winning author of six novels, including the upcoming The End of Everything, coming in July 2011.



Andrew Vachss is the author of The Weight, the Burke series, and many other acclaimed crime thrillers.