Robyn Moreno

Robyn Moreno is a popular lifestyle expert, Emmy-nominated TV host, and author. The former Co-President of Latina turned modern curandera, Robyn has appeared on The Today Show, Wendy Williams, Extra, and CBS Early Morning Show. An in-demand keynote speaker, she has presented at the Sundance Film Festival, SXSW Interactive, and the Omega Institute, among others. A native Texan and certified yoga teacher and life coach, Robyn lives in Cold Spring, New York with her husband, Sven, and their two spirited daughters.

