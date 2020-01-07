Robin Hogarth is one of the founders of the judgment and decision-making research field and is a former Professor of Behavioral Science and Deputy Dean of the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is currently an Emeritus Professor at Universität Pompeu Fabra and Emeritus Research Professor of the Barcelona Graduate School of Economics in Barcelona, Spain. He currently lives in Barcelona, Spain.





Emre Soyer is a behavioral scientist and assistant professor of judgment and decision making in the Business Faculty at Turkey’s Ozyegin University. Along with professor Robin M. Hogarth (Pompeu Fabra University, Spain), he has published a series of experimental and conceptual papers on decisions and experience. His articles have been published in Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review, and he has given TEDxOZU and TEDxIstanbul talks. He currently lives in Istanbul, Turkey.