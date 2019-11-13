Robin L. Smith, M.D. became the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of NeoStem effective June 2, 2006, after first joining the Company as Chairman of its Advisory Board in September 2005. Dr. Smith is the President and serves on the Board of Directors of The Stem for Life Foundation. Dr. Smith received a medical degree from Yale University in 1992 and a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School in 1997.









Max Gomez, Ph.D. is one of television’s most respected medical journalists. He has produced award-winning health and science segments for network stations in New York and Philadelphia. Dr. Max has reported for “Dateline,” “Today Show,” and “48 Hours.” Over more than three decades, he’s earned nine Emmy Awards. Dr. Max graduated with honors from Princeton University and received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Among the many boards he serves on is the Stem for Life Foundation and the American Heart Association.





Since 2006,has served as the official at the Pontifical Council for Culture, head of Science and Faith Department (Vatican City State) and executive director of STOQ Project. His focus is on matters related to the wide-ranging dialogue between science and religion, especially cultural analysis of scientific advancements.