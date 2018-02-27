Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Robin Green

Robin Green is an award-winning TV writer/producer known for her work as an Executive Producer and writer for The Sopranos on HBO and for creating, with her husband Mitchell Burgess, the CBS drama Blue Bloods, now in its seventh season. She is an alumna of Brown University and holds an MFA from the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop. Green lives in New York City with her husband and mixed-breed dog Silenzio.
