Robin Arzón graduated magna cum laude from New York University and Villanova University School of Law, and is the New York Times bestselling author of Shut Up and Run. As Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, she believes that sweat transforms lives, and her story is living proof. In 2020, she was named one of the most influential people on Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list.



Addy Rivera Sonda is a Mexican illustrator, who loves color, learning, and exploring ways in which we could build a kinder and more sustainable world. Her biggest inspiration for drawing is that she knows that stories and art are slowly but surely changing the way people understand themselves and perceive others, building empathy, and a more inclusive world.