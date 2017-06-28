Robert Waite
Robert G. L. Waite is Brown Professor of History Emeritus at Williams College. He is the author of Vanguard of Nazism: The Free Corps Movement in Post-War Germany, 1918-1923 and Kaiser and Fuhrer: A Comparative Study of Personality and Politics.
By the Author
The Psychopathic God
"A triumph--a wonderful mixture of psychological perception and good sense. . . . Even though a thousand books are written on Hitler, this will long…