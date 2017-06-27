Robert Selph Henry
Robert Selph Henry was the author of several important and popular books on the Civil War, its prelude, and aftermath, including The Story of the Mexican War.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Story Of The Confederacy
Foreword by Douglas Southall Freeman"A moving and powerful story, written by a Tennessean; written from the Southern stand-point, of course, but without a trace of…
The Story Of The Mexican War
An excellent history of the Mexican War of 1846-1848, with the US Army commanded by the likes of Zachary Taylor, Robert E. Lee, Winfield Scott,…