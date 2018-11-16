Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert Phillips
Robert Phillips is the author and editor of more than twenty-five books, including The Triumph of the Night, which was reissued in paperback as The Omnibus of 20th Century Ghost Stories. He is Moores University Scholar at the University of Houston and has written for the New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Paris Review. He lives in Texas.Read More
