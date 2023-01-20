Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Robert Maurer
Robert Maurer, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist on the faculty of the UCLA and the University of Washington Schools of Medicine. He is the founder of the Science of Excellence, a consulting firm, and travels extensively presenting seminars and consulting on kaizen to diverse organizations, including corporations, hospital staffs, universities— even the U.S. Navy. Dr. Maurer lives in Spokane, Washington.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
One Small Step Can Change Your Life
Improve your life fearlessly with this essential guide to kaizen—the art of making great and lasting change through small, steady steps.The philosophy is simple: Great…
Buy the Book
One Small Step Can Change Your Life
Improve your life fearlessly with this essential guide to kaizen—the art of making great and lasting change through small, steady steps.The philosophy is simple: Great…