Robert Marshall
Robert Marshall, a writer and visual artist, lives in New York City. His work has appeared in Blithe House Quarterly and in the anthologies Fresh Men 2, Afterwords, and Queer 13; and his artwork has been exhibited widely throughout the United States, Europe, and South America. He is the recipient of a 2005 New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship.Read More
By the Author
A Separate Reality
Set in the early 1970s, A Separate Reality is the story of Mark Grosfeld, a twelve-year-old growing up in Phoenix with politically active liberal Jewish…