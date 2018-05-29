Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Robert Marshall

Robert Marshall, a writer and visual artist, lives in New York City. His work has appeared in Blithe House Quarterly and in the anthologies Fresh Men 2, Afterwords, and Queer 13; and his artwork has been exhibited widely throughout the United States, Europe, and South America. He is the recipient of a 2005 New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship.
Read More Arrow Icon