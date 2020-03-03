Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert Elder
Robert Elder is an assistant professor of history at Baylor University, where his research focuses on the American South, and the author of The Sacred Mirror: Evangelicalism, Honor, and Identity in the American South, 1790-1860. He holds a PhD from Emory University and lives in Waco, Texas.Read More
By the Author
Calhoun
The first biography in a quarter century of the intellectual father of Southern secessionJohn C. Calhoun is among the most notorious and enigmatic figures in…